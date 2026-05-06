  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashdod
  4. Residential quarter Superbe investissement sur ashdod

Residential quarter Superbe investissement sur ashdod

Ashdod, Israel
from
$665,667
12/08/2026
$665,667
11/08/2026
$667,666
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 39808
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 12/08/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Available for sale, beautiful apartment in a quiet small street in the center of Ashdod. The apartment is 92m2 and has a 14m2 mirpeset. It is located on the 5th floor with elevator in a new building and has a mamad and parking space. Close to schools, shops and synagogues.

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Superbe duplex dizengoff ben gourion avec mamad et ascenseur
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,10M
Residential quarter OpportunitE premium rue reines tel aviv A deux pas de kikar dizengof
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,63M
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces entierement renove
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,17M
Residential quarter Rue calme proche mer frishman
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,65M
Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces situe a 5 mn du bd nordo
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,76M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Superbe investissement sur ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$665,667
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Investissement revenus patrimoine
Residential quarter Investissement revenus patrimoine
Residential quarter Investissement revenus patrimoine
Residential quarter Investissement revenus patrimoine
Haifa, Israel
from
$429,570
Investing in Israel from 1,290,000 Are you looking for an accessible, cost-effective and construction-free real estate investment? This 3-room apartment, completely renovated by an architect, represents a great opportunity in the heart of Haifa. Located on Arlozorov Street, in the Hadar HaCa…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Maison natif 600
Residential quarter Maison natif 600
Residential quarter Maison natif 600
Residential quarter Maison natif 600
Residential quarter Maison natif 600
Show all Residential quarter Maison natif 600
Residential quarter Maison natif 600
Netanya, Israel
from
$4,73M
In front of the beach descent – New developer house. Swimming pool and elevator in the residence. 7 rooms with 4 bathrooms. Nice sea view
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf permis de construire projet de qualite
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,05M
Reference: JR 107 District: Arnona Project nine of 2 30 storey buildings Services in the building : Luxurious lobby, gym, synagogue Location specially designed to build the soccah Delivery: Summer 2028 In this project, we have for sale 3, 4, 5 room apartments as well as mini penthouse and pe…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications