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Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement bel appartement magnifique projet de qualite

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,98M
12/08/2026
$1,98M
11/08/2026
$1,99M
;
4
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ID: 39797
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 12/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Ibn Gabirol

About the complex

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Reference NTL 114-3 In the heart of Tel Aviv, between the Kikar Hamedina and the Kikar Rabin is offered for sale of the superb 3 rooms. With an area of 80m2 and 6m2 of balcony, they are delivered with high-end finishes, a mamad and central air conditioning. They also have a private parking space and a mahsan (cave). Delivery is scheduled for January 2027.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement bel appartement magnifique projet de qualite
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,98M
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