  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Herzliya
  4. Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement agreable dans un immeuble neuf neuf bel appartement magnifique projet de qualite

Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement agreable dans un immeuble neuf neuf bel appartement magnifique projet de qualite

Herzliya, Israel
from
$1,49M
12/08/2026
$1,49M
11/08/2026
$1,49M
;
2
Leave a request
ID: 39789
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 12/08/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • Town
    Herzliya
  • Address
    Sara Malkin

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Reference NHR 105-4 Superb 5-room apartment in Herzliya This is a nine-storey building with a beautiful lobby and underground parking. Close to the city's shopping centre, the large Herzliya park and only 20 minutes by car from Tel Aviv. The promoter has the building permit and the bank guarantee. We also have 4 room apartments in this program.

Location on the map

Herzliya, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Charmant cottage avec piscine au calme
Raanana, Israel
from
$2,79M
Residential quarter Magnifique duplex toit proche mer vieux nord
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,67M
Residential quarter Basel square 3 pieces renove a neuf avec ascenseur
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,57M
Residential quarter 3 pieces balcon neuf proche mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,66M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bien agence bon emplacement proche de la mer
Herzliya, Israel
from
$8,92M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement agreable dans un immeuble neuf neuf bel appartement magnifique projet de qualite
Herzliya, Israel
from
$1,49M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Immeuble eclectique proche hotel montefiore
Residential quarter Immeuble eclectique proche hotel montefiore
Residential quarter Immeuble eclectique proche hotel montefiore
Residential quarter Immeuble eclectique proche hotel montefiore
Residential quarter Immeuble eclectique proche hotel montefiore
Residential quarter Immeuble eclectique proche hotel montefiore
Residential quarter Immeuble eclectique proche hotel montefiore
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,23M
Unique product! Historic building 2 steps from the Montefiore Hotel. Very nice height under ceiling, balcony, beautiful volumes. Calm down. Exceptional address
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Calme au centre bon emplacement bonne occasion dans rue calme endroit calme etage haut avec vue vue sur la mer a ne pas manquer agreable bien agence clair spacieux bonne affaire bonnes orientations entierement meuble grand jardin projet de qualite
Residential quarter Calme au centre bon emplacement bonne occasion dans rue calme endroit calme etage haut avec vue vue sur la mer a ne pas manquer agreable bien agence clair spacieux bonne affaire bonnes orientations entierement meuble grand jardin projet de qualite
Residential quarter Calme au centre bon emplacement bonne occasion dans rue calme endroit calme etage haut avec vue vue sur la mer a ne pas manquer agreable bien agence clair spacieux bonne affaire bonnes orientations entierement meuble grand jardin projet de qualite
Residential quarter Calme au centre bon emplacement bonne occasion dans rue calme endroit calme etage haut avec vue vue sur la mer a ne pas manquer agreable bien agence clair spacieux bonne affaire bonnes orientations entierement meuble grand jardin projet de qualite
Residential quarter Calme au centre bon emplacement bonne occasion dans rue calme endroit calme etage haut avec vue vue sur la mer a ne pas manquer agreable bien agence clair spacieux bonne affaire bonnes orientations entierement meuble grand jardin projet de qualite
Residential quarter Calme au centre bon emplacement bonne occasion dans rue calme endroit calme etage haut avec vue vue sur la mer a ne pas manquer agreable bien agence clair spacieux bonne affaire bonnes orientations entierement meuble grand jardin projet de qualite
Residential quarter Calme au centre bon emplacement bonne occasion dans rue calme endroit calme etage haut avec vue vue sur la mer a ne pas manquer agreable bien agence clair spacieux bonne affaire bonnes orientations entierement meuble grand jardin projet de qualite
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,73M
VILLA FOR SALE WITH BEAUTIFUL JACUZZI PISCINE SEES SEA OF 5 PARTS WITH BEAUTIFUL SPACE SALON WITH MORE 4 SMALL APARTMENTS ( 2p and Studios ) rented with good rental ratio - with independent entry , perfect for investment or for feet on land ; close to the city and sea quiet area and shops ne…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement avec balcon et mamad
Residential quarter Appartement avec balcon et mamad
Residential quarter Appartement avec balcon et mamad
Residential quarter Appartement avec balcon et mamad
Residential quarter Appartement avec balcon et mamad
Ashdod, Israel
from
$566,100
Apartment with balcony and mamad, work to be planned
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications