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Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces avec mamad balcon et parking a cote du parc

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,63M
08/08/2026
$1,63M
07/08/2026
$1,63M
06/08/2026
$1,63M
;
11
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ID: 39687
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 08/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    HaZohar, 5

About the complex

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For exclusive sale In the residential and green area of Bavli 5 Zohar Street On the 4th floor, enjoying a spacious and bright facade Apartment 3 rooms, 81 m2 + sunny terrace of 11 m2 South and West orientation It includes a master bedroom, a bathroom with shower and separate toilet. Two lifts suitable for people with reduced mobility, cellar and private parking in the residence – Tabu! Easy access to the city centre, a few steps from Yarkon Park and the countryside.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces avec mamad balcon et parking a cote du parc
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,63M
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