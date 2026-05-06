Residential quarter A vendre lmkyrh white city tower neve tzedek de luxe

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FOR SALE
Discover one of Tel Aviv's most exclusive residences, located in the prestigious White City Tower, just steps from the beach, Neve Tzedek and Rothschild Boulevard.
This exceptional residence of 400 m2 on one level offers spectacular panoramic sea views, vast living and reception areas, bay windows from floor to ceiling, as well as luxurious finishes of very high standing.
Characteristics of the property
400 m2 on one level
5 rooms
4 full bathrooms
3 balconies
3 private parking spaces
Panoramic sea view
High-end materials & luxury finishes
Large bright and open living spaces
White City Tower Services & Services
Concierge & security 24/7
Outdoor pool
Fully equipped gym
Spa & wellness area
Private lounge for residents
High-end residential services
Price: 55 000 000
Megane : 050-583-5553
Premium Real Estate
Licence No. 31928721
Agency fees: 2% + VAT
We speak French, English & Hebrew
Location on the map
Tel-Aviv, Israel
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