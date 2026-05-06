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Residential quarter A vendre lmkyrh white city tower neve tzedek de luxe

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$18,32M
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4
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ID: 39756
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Neve Tsedek, 24

About the complex

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FOR SALE Discover one of Tel Aviv's most exclusive residences, located in the prestigious White City Tower, just steps from the beach, Neve Tzedek and Rothschild Boulevard. This exceptional residence of 400 m2 on one level offers spectacular panoramic sea views, vast living and reception areas, bay windows from floor to ceiling, as well as luxurious finishes of very high standing. Characteristics of the property 400 m2 on one level 5 rooms 4 full bathrooms 3 balconies 3 private parking spaces Panoramic sea view High-end materials & luxury finishes Large bright and open living spaces White City Tower Services & Services Concierge & security 24/7 Outdoor pool Fully equipped gym Spa & wellness area Private lounge for residents High-end residential services Price: 55 000 000 Megane : 050-583-5553 Premium Real Estate Licence No. 31928721 Agency fees: 2% + VAT We speak French, English & Hebrew

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter A vendre lmkyrh white city tower neve tzedek de luxe
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$18,32M
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