  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashdod
  4. Residential quarter A louer

Residential quarter A louer

Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,499
08/08/2026
$1,499
07/08/2026
$1,494
06/08/2026
$1,499
;
Residential quarter A louer
1
Leave a request
ID: 39715
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 08/08/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Sderot Herzl

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Apartment 2.5 rooms ideally located on high floor with sea view, facing the sea, a few minutes from the beach and close to shops, schools, public transport and all amenities. Spacious and air-conditioned apartment. Available from 01/09/2026.

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Penthouse de prestige vue panoramique jerusalem 5 pieces neuf
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,16M
Residential quarter Magnifique bien renove avec terrasse spacieux et lumineux proche mer 5 min A ne pas manquer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,91M
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement 3 pieces avec potentiel balcon et 4 pieces situe entre gordon et la mer 5 mn
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,69M
Residential quarter A vendre duplex penthouse 3 piEces A florentin
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,40M
Residential quarter 3 pieces balcon parking
Ramat Gan, Israel
from
$889,110
You are viewing
Residential quarter A louer
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,499
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter magnifique appartement situe dans le coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter magnifique appartement situe dans le coeur de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,66M
magnic 4 rooms in the heart of such aviv !!!!!!!92 m2 living space possible terrace !!! bright and quiet
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Nouveau projet a katamonim jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet a katamonim jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet a katamonim jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet a katamonim jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,57M
New project located in Katamon Jerusalem close to all facilities, shops, restaurants, Canyon Hadar, near Emek Refaim. Seven-storey building available in March 2026. Pinoui/binoui, underfloor heating, elevator, parking, cellar optional, intercom. Latest 4 room apartments, ground floor: - 13…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces entre le shuk hacarmel et rothschild
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces entre le shuk hacarmel et rothschild
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces entre le shuk hacarmel et rothschild
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces entre le shuk hacarmel et rothschild
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces entre le shuk hacarmel et rothschild
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces entre le shuk hacarmel et rothschild
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces entre le shuk hacarmel et rothschild
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,20M
For sale – Apartment 2 rooms, Tel Aviv District : Lev HaIr Nord / Lev Tel Aviv Surface area: 46 m2 Floor: 5/5 with elevator Price: 3,600,000 Discover this 2-room apartment located in the vibrant heart of Tel Aviv, at the corner of Nahalat Binyamin and Gruzenberg. Installed in a classified …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications