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Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces de 74 m dans une rue calme a cote du parc et de weizmann

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,03M
08/08/2026
$1,03M
07/08/2026
$1,03M
06/08/2026
$1,03M
;
11
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ID: 39713
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 08/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Bnei Moshe, 21

About the complex

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Price down! At 25, rue Bnei Moshe, close to Yehuda Maccabi, a superb apartment for sale exclusively. About 74 m2 of living space, bathed in light. Spacious, elegant and renovated. Second floor without elevator. Quiet street. Possible future development (TAMA).

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces de 74 m dans une rue calme a cote du parc et de weizmann
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,03M
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