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Residential quarter Appartement a louer

Ashdod, Israel
from
$866
08/08/2026
$866
07/08/2026
$863
06/08/2026
$866
;
Residential quarter Appartement a louer
1
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ID: 39690
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 08/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Rambam

About the complex

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District Bet: Apartment 2.5 rooms renovated, air conditioning (mazgan), 1st floor, close to transport, free of charge.

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Ashdod, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement a louer
Ashdod, Israel
from
$866
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