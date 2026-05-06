  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Raanana
  4. Residential quarter Centre ville cachere terrasse soucca

Residential quarter Centre ville cachere terrasse soucca

Raanana, Israel
from
$1,640
;
5
Leave a request
ID: 39670
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 04/08/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Short term rental – Ra'anana – Special Tichri Holidays ??? Available from one week during the period of Roch Hashana, Yom Kippur and Souccot. minimum 1 week . 5000sh the week without electricity Enjoy your stay in Ra'anana in this spacious 5-room duplex, ideally located on Keren Hayessod Street, in the heart of a sought after neighborhood. ✔️ Up to 8 beds ✔️ Cashier apartment ✔️ Large terrace Soucca ✔️ Mamad (security room) ✔️ Private parking ✔️ Rental from one week ✔️ A few minutes walk from the Habad Francophone Synagogue ✔️ Close to the Shift synagogue and the Rav Harar synagogue ✔️ Ideal location for family holidays in a pleasant and convenient environment. To see availability and rates or to book your stay :

Location on the map

Raanana, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Situe en plein coeur de tel aviv dans la rue pinsker cet appartement se trouve a seulement quelques pas de la plage des centres commerciaux des restaurants et de tout ce que la ville a a offrir
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,07M
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces ascenseur et parking au tabou quartier remez a rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$619,920
Residential quarter Michkenot haouma prix en baisse
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,95M
Residential quarter Projet residentiel situe au coeur de tel aviv yafo
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,27M
Residential quarter Magnifique bien renove avec terrasse spacieux et lumineux proche mer 5 min A ne pas manquer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,89M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Centre ville cachere terrasse soucca
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,640
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Appartement rEnovE rue yeshurun tel aviv A proximitE de la mer
Residential quarter Appartement rEnovE rue yeshurun tel aviv A proximitE de la mer
Residential quarter Appartement rEnovE rue yeshurun tel aviv A proximitE de la mer
Residential quarter Appartement rEnovE rue yeshurun tel aviv A proximitE de la mer
Residential quarter Appartement rEnovE rue yeshurun tel aviv A proximitE de la mer
Show all Residential quarter Appartement rEnovE rue yeshurun tel aviv A proximitE de la mer
Residential quarter Appartement rEnovE rue yeshurun tel aviv A proximitE de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,01M
Well arranged apartment of about 40 m2, designed to optimize each space. The secure room (mamad) is furnished in the bedroom, offering security and comfort on a daily basis. Main features: • Approximately 40 m2 on the 1st floor • 2 pieces • Mamad used as a room • Lift • Underground parking …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement 5 5 pieces quartier neve hadarim rishon lezion
Residential quarter Appartement 5 5 pieces quartier neve hadarim rishon lezion
Residential quarter Appartement 5 5 pieces quartier neve hadarim rishon lezion
Residential quarter Appartement 5 5 pieces quartier neve hadarim rishon lezion
Residential quarter Appartement 5 5 pieces quartier neve hadarim rishon lezion
Show all Residential quarter Appartement 5 5 pieces quartier neve hadarim rishon lezion
Residential quarter Appartement 5 5 pieces quartier neve hadarim rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$1,01M
Exclusive – Neve Hadarim District, Rishon LeZion, Greenspan Street. For sale: spacious and bright apartment of 5.5 rooms. 132 m2 living space + 2 mirpesset (sunny balcony) of 7 m2 each. ✅ 4th floor out of 9 ✅ Double orientation – South and East ✅ 2 toilets and 2 shower rooms ✅ 2 separate par…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Bonne affaire 5 pieces barnea immeuble recent
Residential quarter Bonne affaire 5 pieces barnea immeuble recent
Residential quarter Bonne affaire 5 pieces barnea immeuble recent
Residential quarter Bonne affaire 5 pieces barnea immeuble recent
Residential quarter Bonne affaire 5 pieces barnea immeuble recent
Show all Residential quarter Bonne affaire 5 pieces barnea immeuble recent
Residential quarter Bonne affaire 5 pieces barnea immeuble recent
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$616,640
Barnea 5 spacious rooms
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications