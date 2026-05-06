Residential quarter Centre ville cachere terrasse soucca

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Short term rental – Ra'anana – Special Tichri Holidays ???
Available from one week during the period of Roch Hashana, Yom Kippur and Souccot.
minimum 1 week . 5000sh the week without electricity
Enjoy your stay in Ra'anana in this spacious 5-room duplex, ideally located on Keren Hayessod Street, in the heart of a sought after neighborhood.
✔️ Up to 8 beds
✔️ Cashier apartment
✔️ Large terrace Soucca
✔️ Mamad (security room)
✔️ Private parking
✔️ Rental from one week
✔️ A few minutes walk from the Habad Francophone Synagogue
✔️ Close to the Shift synagogue and the Rav Harar synagogue
✔️ Ideal location for family holidays in a pleasant and convenient environment.
To see availability and rates or to book your stay :
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Raanana, Israel
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