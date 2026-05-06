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Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces a 150m de la mer

Tel-Aviv, Israel
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$2,45M
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11
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ID: 39659
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Hebron, 16

About the complex

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Only 150 meters from the beach! Located in one of the most sought after streets of Tel Aviv, this elegant 4-room apartment offers an exceptional living environment, just steps from the sea, cafes, restaurants and the city centre. Characteristics 110 m2 living space 4 pieces 2 balconies 2 parental suites (masters) Mamad (safe room) 3 bathrooms Private parking Cave A rare property combining comfort, functionality and privileged location, ideal in main residence, foot-to-earth or heritage investment. - Address: Rehov Trumpledor – Tel Aviv Only 150 meters from the beach

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces a 150m de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,45M
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