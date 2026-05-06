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Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces a deux pas de basel et de kikar hamedina avec parking cave et mamad

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,06M
;
11
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ID: 39632
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 30/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Ben Saruk, Beit HaMore - Teachers Union, Tel Aviv regional office

About the complex

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Nine for sale exclusively 26 Ben Saruk Street Close to Kimkar Hamedina, Rabin Square and tramway Apartment 4 rooms 98 square meters built + west balcony of 12 square meters Air directions: west and south Comfortable and spacious master bedroom Quiet and bright rooms Mamad Underground parking A cellar of about 5 square meters

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces a deux pas de basel et de kikar hamedina avec parking cave et mamad
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,06M
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