  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ramat Gan
  4. Residential quarter A ne pas manquer tres bon emplacement 4 pieces a louer au coeur de ramat gan proche du parc hayarkon

Residential quarter A ne pas manquer tres bon emplacement 4 pieces a louer au coeur de ramat gan proche du parc hayarkon

Ramat Gan, Israel
from
$2,893
;
8
Leave a request
ID: 39631
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 30/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • Town
    Ramat Gan
  • Address
    Truman, 19

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Reference: 6994 District: in the heart of Ramat Gan, the scholarship district and close to Hayarkon Park Recent building 4 pieces Area of 90 m2 Small balcony 3rd floor with elevators Air conditioning 2 bathrooms, 2 toilets Entrance : 01/09/2026

Location on the map

Ramat Gan, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Maison natif 600
Netanya, Israel
from
$4,62M
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement dans un bel immeuble grand magnifique spacieux vue sur la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,50M
Residential quarter A vendre a ashdod superbe appartement de 4 pieces avec suite parentale dans le quartier youd bet
Ashdod, Israel
from
$763,750
Residential quarter Superbe rez de jardin rothschild
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,69M
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement bon emplacement magnifique
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,35M
You are viewing
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer tres bon emplacement 4 pieces a louer au coeur de ramat gan proche du parc hayarkon
Ramat Gan, Israel
from
$2,893
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces dans immeuble bauhaus
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces dans immeuble bauhaus
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces dans immeuble bauhaus
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces dans immeuble bauhaus
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces dans immeuble bauhaus
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces dans immeuble bauhaus
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,03M
Apartment 3 rooms of 58 m2 in Bauhaus building, Florentine district
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 4 pieces en deuxieme ligne de mer avec vue mer
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 4 pieces en deuxieme ligne de mer avec vue mer
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 4 pieces en deuxieme ligne de mer avec vue mer
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 4 pieces en deuxieme ligne de mer avec vue mer
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 4 pieces en deuxieme ligne de mer avec vue mer
Show all Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 4 pieces en deuxieme ligne de mer avec vue mer
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 4 pieces en deuxieme ligne de mer avec vue mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$893,750
For sale – Superb 4 room apartment on the second line of the sea, with sea view. Located on the 3rd floor on 6, this bright apartment of 100 m2 has a terrace of 14 m2, a mamad, 2 bathrooms, 2 toilets and a beautiful balcony bathed in light. Ideally located, a few minutes walk from the sea a…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Nouvelle baisse de prix
Residential quarter Nouvelle baisse de prix
Residential quarter Nouvelle baisse de prix
Residential quarter Nouvelle baisse de prix
Residential quarter Nouvelle baisse de prix
Residential quarter Nouvelle baisse de prix
Residential quarter Nouvelle baisse de prix
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,56M
In the district of Beit Hakerem (Yefe Nof), exceptional building housing only 6 apartments, large 6.5 single rooms upstairs, 4 exhibitions, with a large living room-dining room-balcony; elevator directly serving the main room, master suite, complete accessibility, mamad and parking. Charming…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications