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Residential quarter Magnifique villa construite sur 4 etages avec piscine a vendre au coeur de raanana

Raanana, Israel
from
$4,23M
;
9
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ID: 39607
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 28/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana
  • Address
    HaOren

About the complex

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Reference: RN 107 District: Kiryat Ganim, Raanana's most busy neighbourhood, on the Herzliya border Quiet, green and residential area, at the entrance of a lane without exit Close to public transport, bus and railway station of Ra Close to the lev hapark, a shopping center with supermarkets, pharmacy, cinema, gym and restaurants. Many synagogues. Beautiful villa 8 rooms on 4 levels, basement included Living area of 402 m2 Land of 350 m2 Garden with private pool of 35 m2 Central air conditioning Bright house: Provencal style, design by architect Description of the villa : 4 master suites on the upper floors with bathroom and integrated furniture, on the ground floor (100 m2) : 1 large living room with fuel fireplace, American kitchen of the brand Regba, dining room, TV lounge Outside: large terrace with pool and wrought iron pergola And another in synthetic lawn, with barbecue In the basement, laundry and guest toilets In the basement: home cinema, 1 large double desk, mamad and another bedroom, bathroom, kitchenette, storage Marble floor almost everywhere, laminated/stratified parquet flooring in the rooms Electric car charger

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Raanana, Israel
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Residential quarter Magnifique villa construite sur 4 etages avec piscine a vendre au coeur de raanana
Raanana, Israel
from
$4,23M
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