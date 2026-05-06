Residential quarter Magnifique villa construite sur 4 etages avec piscine a vendre au coeur de raanana

Reference: RN 107
District: Kiryat Ganim, Raanana's most busy neighbourhood, on the Herzliya border
Quiet, green and residential area, at the entrance of a lane without exit
Close to public transport, bus and railway station of Ra
Close to the lev hapark, a shopping center with supermarkets, pharmacy, cinema, gym and restaurants.
Many synagogues.
Beautiful villa 8 rooms on 4 levels, basement included
Living area of 402 m2
Land of 350 m2
Garden with private pool of 35 m2
Central air conditioning
Bright house: Provencal style, design by architect
Description of the villa : 4 master suites on the upper floors with bathroom and integrated furniture, on the ground floor (100 m2) : 1 large living room with fuel fireplace, American kitchen of the brand Regba, dining room, TV lounge
Outside: large terrace with pool and wrought iron pergola
And another in synthetic lawn, with barbecue
In the basement, laundry and guest toilets
In the basement: home cinema, 1 large double desk, mamad and another bedroom, bathroom, kitchenette, storage
Marble floor almost everywhere, laminated/stratified parquet flooring in the rooms
Electric car charger