  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Appartemnt moderne a arnona

Residential quarter Appartemnt moderne a arnona

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$934,800
;
Residential quarter Appartemnt moderne a arnona
1
Leave a request
ID: 39602
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 27/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Beit HaArava, 35

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
At 2 850 000 ILS, this property of 80 m2 (or 35 625 ILS / m2) offers an excellent price-quality ratio for a recent building with elevator, balcony and covered parking in this very requested area.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme proche de la mer immeuble neuf avec ascenseur A ne pas manquer bien agence clair spacieux magnifique renove
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,72M
Residential quarter OpportunitE premium rue reines tel aviv A deux pas de kikar dizengof
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,53M
Residential quarter Rdj 4 pieces neuf bat yam proche mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$820,000
Residential quarter Park tzameret appartement 4 pieces
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,15M
Residential quarter Haiarmoukh 4 quartier ramez rishon lezion une experience de vie luxueuse dans le quartier ramez
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$1,23M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Appartemnt moderne a arnona
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$934,800
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement dans un bel immeuble investi proche de la mer spacieux
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement dans un bel immeuble investi proche de la mer spacieux
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement dans un bel immeuble investi proche de la mer spacieux
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement dans un bel immeuble investi proche de la mer spacieux
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement dans un bel immeuble investi proche de la mer spacieux
Show all Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement dans un bel immeuble investi proche de la mer spacieux
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement dans un bel immeuble investi proche de la mer spacieux
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,02M
Reference : TL 2623 District: Ben Yehuda, located in one of the most popular streets of Tel Aviv, close to the sea Beautiful duplex penthouse Surface area of 93 m2 Large terrace of 35 m2 5th and 6th floor with elevator Air conditioning Large parental suite 2 bathrooms Private parking space T…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement de luxe a vendre namal port tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement de luxe a vendre namal port tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement de luxe a vendre namal port tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement de luxe a vendre namal port tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement de luxe a vendre namal port tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,82M
Luxury apartment for sale: Namal (Port), Tel Aviv 4,5 rooms Exceptional residence very high-end located in the heart of the Namal de Tel Aviv, offering stunning panoramic views of the sea, definitely unobstructed. Details of the property Interior surface area: 177 m2 Balcony: 18 m2 Floor…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable avec terrasse bien agence calme clair magnifique neuf proche de la mer renove spacieux
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable avec terrasse bien agence calme clair magnifique neuf proche de la mer renove spacieux
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable avec terrasse bien agence calme clair magnifique neuf proche de la mer renove spacieux
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable avec terrasse bien agence calme clair magnifique neuf proche de la mer renove spacieux
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable avec terrasse bien agence calme clair magnifique neuf proche de la mer renove spacieux
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable avec terrasse bien agence calme clair magnifique neuf proche de la mer renove spacieux
Herzliya, Israel
from
$2,15M
magnificent duplex located between bazel and the beach mestistim( namal tel aviv ) 4.5 rooms 100 m2 living space + 22 m2 of spacious bright terrace
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications