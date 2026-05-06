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Residential quarter En plein centre de netivot neve sharon

Netivot, Israel
from
$3,500
;
7
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ID: 38015
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Beersheba Subdistrict
  • Town
    Netivot
  • Address
    ryl srwn

About the complex

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In the new Neve Sharon district, here is a 3 rooms of 82 m2 with balcony of 12 m2 + cellar and parking. Nice interior services. Sports room. Free of charge.

Location on the map

Netivot, Israel
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Residential quarter En plein centre de netivot neve sharon
Netivot, Israel
from
$3,500
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