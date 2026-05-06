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Residential quarter Opportunite rare au centre de raanana

Raanana, Israel
from
$13,60M
;
2
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ID: 38011
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana
  • Address
    Brandeis, 8

About the complex

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✨ Extremely rare product in the city centre ✨Land to be built of 785 m2 net (844 m2 gross) located in one of the most sought after areas of the city centre. A particularly rare opportunity for a quality project, with the possibility of building 2 units. ✔️ 785 m2 net ✔️ 844 m2 gross ✔️ Downtown ✔️ Possibility of 2 units ✔️ Environment sought ✔️ High potential This type of land is now becoming extremely difficult to find in this area of Raanana.

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Raanana, Israel
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Residential quarter Opportunite rare au centre de raanana
Raanana, Israel
from
$13,60M
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