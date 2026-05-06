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Residential quarter Rare a la la location

Raanana, Israel
from
$15,900
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Residential quarter Rare a la la location
1
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ID: 37934
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 03/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana
  • Address
    Avraham Shlonski, 3

About the complex

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✨ For rent – Rare garden ground near Sportek in Ra'anana ✨Located in a quiet and green environment, in the immediate vicinity of Sportek, this beautiful renovated garden ground offers a pleasant and family atmosphere. ✔️ 5 pieces ✔️ 165 m2 net ✔️ 150 m2 garden ✔️ Renovated apartment ✔️ 2 parking spaces ✔️ Quiet and surrounded by greenery ✔️ Available as of 1 August Beautiful volumes, a generous exterior and a real home sensation in a particularly popular area of Raanana.

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Raanana, Israel
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Residential quarter Rare a la la location
Raanana, Israel
from
$15,900
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