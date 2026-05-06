  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Raanana
  4. Residential quarter Penthouse a louer

Residential quarter Penthouse a louer

Raanana, Israel
from
$12,500
;
Residential quarter Penthouse a louer
1
Leave a request
ID: 37933
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 03/06/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana
  • Address
    Atidim

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
✨ For Rent – Penthouse with large terrace in Ra'anana ✨Located west-central, Hanissim Street, this 4-room penthouse offers a pleasant living environment with a beautiful exterior and a real sense of space. ✔️ 4 pieces ✔️ Large terrace of 80 m2 ✔️ Mamad ✔️ Parking ✔️ Pleasant location close to amenities A bright and easy to live property, ideal for enjoying the full outdoors on a daily basis. ? Available from 5 August.

Location on the map

Raanana, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Charmant 3 pieces en exclusivite au coeur du centre ville de hadera au calme
Hadera, Israel
from
$510,400
Residential quarter 2 5 pieces avec balcon immeuble recent avec ascenseur
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$968,000
Residential quarter Projet neuf givat chmouel
Givat Shmuel, Israel
from
$4,22M
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces renove avec balcon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,28M
Residential quarter Presale projet la riviera 1ere ligne de mer a bat yam conditions negociees agence
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$4,38M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Penthouse a louer
Raanana, Israel
from
$12,500
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a vendre a deux pas de la mer et de dizengoff
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a vendre a deux pas de la mer et de dizengoff
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a vendre a deux pas de la mer et de dizengoff
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a vendre a deux pas de la mer et de dizengoff
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a vendre a deux pas de la mer et de dizengoff
Show all Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a vendre a deux pas de la mer et de dizengoff
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a vendre a deux pas de la mer et de dizengoff
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,99M
Exclusive sale: Micha Street, Old North, Quiet and Border View In a classified building, typical of Tel Aviv, on the 2nd floor, a beautiful 2 room apartment bright and well preserved. Living area of about 60 m2 + sunny terrace of about 7 m2. The apartment, bathed in light, offers great pote…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces lumineux avec balcon et vue degagee emplacement ideal
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces lumineux avec balcon et vue degagee emplacement ideal
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,25M
Superb 4 room apartment located on the 6th floor, offering a spacious interior of 101.5 m2 and a balcony of 12 m2, ideal for enjoying the exterior and natural light. Characteristics: • Interior surface area: 101.5 m2 • Balcony: 12 m2 • Three comfortable rooms • Two modern bathrooms • Two to…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement A vendre 4 piEces tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter Appartement A vendre 4 piEces tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter Appartement A vendre 4 piEces tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter Appartement A vendre 4 piEces tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter Appartement A vendre 4 piEces tel aviv yafo
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,10M
APARTMENT FOR SALE – 4 PARTS – TEL AVIV-YAFO Quiet street near Ben Gurion and Ben Yehuda 2nd floor out of 6 122 m2 in total (104 m2 inside + 14 m2 terrace) 4 m2 storage unit on floor -1 2 adjacent parking spaces in a robotic parking system Master bedroom with ensuite bathroom General …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications