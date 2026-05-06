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Residential quarter Bait vagan holyland

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$9,500
;
4
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ID: 37913
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    brhm prrh

About the complex

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Beautiful 4 rooms for rent with 3 bedrooms beautiful terrace of 12 m2 with a magnificent view. parking. free from July .

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Bait vagan holyland
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$9,500
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