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Residential quarter Projet rEsidentiel haut de gamme rue hakovshim tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
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$1,88M
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4
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ID: 37904
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    HaKovshim, 45

About the complex

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Only 200 meters from the sea A unique residential project with high-end contemporary design. A few minutes walk from the beach, the souk HaCarmel, Nahalat Binyamin, Rothschild Boulevard and the iconic Neve Tzedek district. Project Highlights: • Only 58 units – privacy and exclusivity • Building permits obtained • Delivery planned in 60 months • Bank guarantee – Bank Discount • Construction led by Yaron Tivat, recognized industry expert • Interior landscaped plot of 200 m2 designed by a renowned landscape architect • Raw concrete facade and high-end finishes • Design entrance hall with 4 panoramic elevators overlooking the patio Examples of apartments available: • 75 m2 + 15 m2 of terrace, sea view from 7 500 000 • 69.5 m2 + 12.5 m2 of terrace from 6 900 000 • 54 m2 + 7 m2 of terrace, sea view from 5 300 000 • 99 m2 + 14 m2 of terrace, sea view from 10 600 000 • 96 m2 + 44 m2 of terrace from 13 000 000 Many other apartments up to 123m2 + 40m2 terrace

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Projet rEsidentiel haut de gamme rue hakovshim tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,88M
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