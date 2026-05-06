  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Somptueux 3 pieces neuf dans un immeuble classe

Residential quarter Somptueux 3 pieces neuf dans un immeuble classe

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,85M
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 37837
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Balfour, 35

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Exceptional product to be seized. 86sqm living space + 2 beautiful balconies. Apartment filled with charm and history. Great living, very nice services. Elevator, parking, 15m2 cellar. Exceptional building.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Appartement tres spacieux a deux pas du kikar et de la plage
Netanya, Israel
from
$852,000
Residential quarter Une adresse strategique a jerusalem borochov kiryat hayovel jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,94M
Residential quarter Appartement luxueux de 4 pieces dans le quartier neve hof rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$3,38M
Residential quarter Rare rdc 4 pieces avec jardin de 140m
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,63M
Residential quarter Projet nat 600 netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$6,82M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Somptueux 3 pieces neuf dans un immeuble classe
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,85M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Bien rare duplex renove avec terrasse soucca
Residential quarter Bien rare duplex renove avec terrasse soucca
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,60M
Near Beit Vegan, in the heart of Ramat Charet. Very rare and unique on the market! In a quiet little street, close to supermarket and transport. Duplex Cottage completely renovated with quality finishes and very tasteful furnishings. Beautiful bright living room, modern and spacious kitche…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Duplex penthouse a 10 minutes a pied de la mer a un prix exceptionnel
Residential quarter Duplex penthouse a 10 minutes a pied de la mer a un prix exceptionnel
Residential quarter Duplex penthouse a 10 minutes a pied de la mer a un prix exceptionnel
Residential quarter Duplex penthouse a 10 minutes a pied de la mer a un prix exceptionnel
Residential quarter Duplex penthouse a 10 minutes a pied de la mer a un prix exceptionnel
Show all Residential quarter Duplex penthouse a 10 minutes a pied de la mer a un prix exceptionnel
Residential quarter Duplex penthouse a 10 minutes a pied de la mer a un prix exceptionnel
Hadera, Israel
from
$2,10M
BZH RE/MAX Hadera presents a 5-room duplex penthouse in the Olga de Hadera seaside area. Its characteristics: ✅ Duplex penthouse of 5 rooms of 150 m2 ✅ Sun terrace of 50 m2 ✅ 8th and 9th floors ✅ 2 parental suites and a secure room ✅ Spacious living room ✅ 3 bathrooms and 3 toilets ✅ Elevat…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Sublime appartement darchitecte
Residential quarter Sublime appartement darchitecte
Residential quarter Sublime appartement darchitecte
Residential quarter Sublime appartement darchitecte
Residential quarter Sublime appartement darchitecte
Residential quarter Sublime appartement darchitecte
Residential quarter Sublime appartement darchitecte
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,49M
Exceptional apartment in a quiet and green street, 70m from Rothschild Boulevard. Rare product
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications