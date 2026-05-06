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Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces avec parking balcon et cave rue shenkin

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,61M
;
10
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ID: 36974
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Shenkin, 30

About the complex

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New for exclusive sale! 30 Shenkin Street (Yohanan Hasandler Street corner) Exceptional goods Bright 2 bedroom apartment renovated with optimal arrangement! 64 m2 living space + 4 m2 of sunny terrace Second floor In a luxury building with elevator! The apartment includes a bedroom with a king-size bed, a spacious bathroom, a laundry room and a fully equipped kitchen. Carpentry and custom parquet throughout the apartment. Comes fully furnished! Orientation: South and West Parking in the residence Storage space of 11 m2 (accessible by lift)

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces avec parking balcon et cave rue shenkin
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,61M
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