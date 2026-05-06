Residential quarter Exceptionnelle maison recente de 7 pieces au quartier park

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Exclusively at RE/MAX Hadera, a rare private house of 7 rooms for sale in the HaPark district of Hadera, a quiet and very sought after area!
Situation:
This unique house is located at the end of a beautiful residential and quiet street, on the edge of the Park district, very pleasant and requested, because recent, family and green...
Characteristics:
- House of 6 + 1 rooms,
- About 180 m2 on a plot of 250 m2,
- Large, particularly spacious living room with high ceiling,
- Nice dining area, suitable for large reception!
- kosher kitchen,
- XXL master suite, with parquet and bathroom,
- Mamad (safe room) on the ground floor,
- Large quiet garden with a beautiful terrace!
- Separate room that can be used as a cellar or office,
- Individual air conditioning,
- Right in!
All you have to do is come in and fall under the spell!
Price: 4.790.000
Ra'hel 'Haya Benguigui
RE/MAX Hadera
Licence No. 313736
054-22-64-689
Location on the map
Hadera, Israel
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