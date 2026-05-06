  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter A vendre penthouse unique occupant tout un Etage

Residential quarter A vendre penthouse unique occupant tout un Etage

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,59M
01/06/2026
$6,59M
31/05/2026
$6,57M
;
Residential quarter A vendre penthouse unique occupant tout un Etage
1
Leave a request
ID: 36957
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/06/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Shenkin, 9

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
FOR SALE – SINGLE PENTHOUSE WITH ALL STAGE ? Located in a quiet street close to Shenkin, between King George and Yohanan HaSandlar 5 pieces 167 m2 interior + 97 m2 roof terraces Building renovated after TAMA 38 Delivery : October 2025 High-end architectural design 2 parking spaces Mamad (secure space) Very quiet Four exhibitions ? Price: IL 18.5 million Agency fees: 2% + VAT Premium Real Estate Licence number : 31928721

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 piEces au cOEur de neve tzedek
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,31M
Residential quarter A renover bonne affaire proche de la mer
Herzliya, Israel
from
$2,38M
Residential quarter Opportunite exceptionnelle excellent investissement a hadera avec forte demande locative ne cherchez plus
Hadera, Israel
from
$2,10M
Residential quarter Projet residentiel situe au coeur de tel aviv yafo
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,31M
Residential quarter 3 pieces quartier afridar recent
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$566,040
You are viewing
Residential quarter A vendre penthouse unique occupant tout un Etage
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,59M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Jerusalem mamilla david village
Residential quarter Jerusalem mamilla david village
Residential quarter Jerusalem mamilla david village
Residential quarter Jerusalem mamilla david village
Residential quarter Jerusalem mamilla david village
Show all Residential quarter Jerusalem mamilla david village
Residential quarter Jerusalem mamilla david village
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,95M
In the heart of the Mamilla, and in the famous David Village Legacy project, here is a beautiful 4 rooms of 120 m2 with 13 m2 terrace Soucah with a spacious living room, very large master suite, 2 bathrooms, 3 toilets + cellar and 1 parking place
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet neuf centre ville netanya
Residential quarter Projet neuf centre ville netanya
Residential quarter Projet neuf centre ville netanya
Residential quarter Projet neuf centre ville netanya
Residential quarter Projet neuf centre ville netanya
Residential quarter Projet neuf centre ville netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$2,87M
Zangville Project — Netanya New pre-sale program in the heart of downtown Mordecai Khayat is pleased to present an exclusive project ideally located in the city center of Netanya, on the very quiet and sought after Rue Zangville. This area benefits from all the advantages of the city cent…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex dexception rue zrubavel tel aviv
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex dexception rue zrubavel tel aviv
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex dexception rue zrubavel tel aviv
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex dexception rue zrubavel tel aviv
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex dexception rue zrubavel tel aviv
Show all Residential quarter Penthouse duplex dexception rue zrubavel tel aviv
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex dexception rue zrubavel tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,42M
FOR SALE – TEL AVIV, DERRIERE L'HOTEL ROYAL BEACH Dream location close to the sea Discover an exceptional property ideally located a few meters from the seafront and the famous Herbert Samuel Boulevard. Total area : 102 m2 habitable + 50 m2 terraces Private lift arriving directly in the ap…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications