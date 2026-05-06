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Residential quarter Eilat appartement a louer a lannee dans le luxueux complexe amdar residence avec piscine

Eilat, Israel
from
$8,100
;
11
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ID: 37417
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Beersheba Subdistrict
  • City
    Eilat
  • Address
    Avnei HaHoshen

About the complex

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In the luxurious Amdar Residence complex with pool, gardens, gym sauna, 24/7 guard, parking, elevator and shabbatical elevator, peaceful location , sea view and swimming pool Monthly rent: 8,100 nis (including co-ownership charges) + housing tax / arnona 400 nies per month 3,5 - 112 m2 pieces + 54 m2 terraces (37 m2 + 17 m2), 2 bedrooms + 1 mamad / security room fitted out in dressing room Apartment offers 1 bathroom 1 shower room -2 Wc, • A fully equipped double kitchen (milk/meat), air conditioning , refrigerator, cable TV, dishwasher, alarm... triple exposure, very bright, fully revived in December 2025 Full sea view Located 5 minutes walk from the beach and the shopping center

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Eilat, Israel
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Residential quarter Eilat appartement a louer a lannee dans le luxueux complexe amdar residence avec piscine
Eilat, Israel
from
$8,100
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