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Residential quarter En plein coeur de kiriat menahem kiriat yovel

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$977,932
01/06/2026
$977,932
31/05/2026
$975,185
;
6
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ID: 37146
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Columbia, 12

About the complex

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Residential project on Kiriat Menahem bordering Kiriat Yovel consisting of 2 towers of 31 floors and 3 buildings of 9 floors. The project is located at the foot of the new tramway. Large choice of apartments from 3 rooms to penthouse. Parking for each apartment. Flexible schedule with payment facilities. Delivery four years.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter En plein coeur de kiriat menahem kiriat yovel
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$977,932
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