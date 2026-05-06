  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Superbe appartment de 140m2 a vendre tour naharda

Residential quarter Superbe appartment de 140m2 a vendre tour naharda

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$9,50M
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 37359
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Nehardea, 3

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
For sale exclusively In the new North Quarter In the prestigious Nehardea Tower On the 11th floor, open and green view Facing the street 4.5 room apartment with large common area 127.6 m2 + 12 m2 of sunny terrace The apartment is triple air-conditioned. Very bright and quiet It includes a main shower room and a double shower room. Underground parking is available in Tabu. The apartment has a luxurious entrance hall, a 24/7 security service, a swimming pool and a club for residents. Currently rented

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem penthouse 4 pieces 156m
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,21M
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement de 4 pieces au centre ville de hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$2,35M
Residential quarter Eilat appartement a louer a lannee dans le luxueux complexe amdar residence avec piscine
Eilat, Israel
from
$8,100
Residential quarter Projet hagiborim vivre entre bat yam et tel aviv dans un projet luxueux pres de la mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$2,70M
Residential quarter Projet neuf proche kikar
Netanya, Israel
from
$3,54M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Superbe appartment de 140m2 a vendre tour naharda
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$9,50M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bonne affaire
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bonne affaire
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bonne affaire
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bonne affaire
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bonne affaire
Show all Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bonne affaire
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bonne affaire
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,07M
????? PRICE BASIS – Opportunity to be seized! Located on Ben Yehuda Street, between Frishman and Bograshov, this 50 m2 apartment is located in a recent building. Located at the back of the building, it enjoys a quiet and preserved environment, while being in the heart of a lively and sought…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Bureaux a louer emplacement strategique a lentree de har hotzvim
Residential quarter Bureaux a louer emplacement strategique a lentree de har hotzvim
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$20,700
Offices for rent in Jerusalem, ideally located at the entrance of Har Hotzvim, just 100 meters walk from bus stops, on the central axis of Golda Meir. In a unique and quiet boutique building with elevators, surface of 230 m2 gross. The offices are built and ready to enter, with maximum space…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter 3 5 pieces quartier atikot disponible immediatement
Residential quarter 3 5 pieces quartier atikot disponible immediatement
Residential quarter 3 5 pieces quartier atikot disponible immediatement
Residential quarter 3 5 pieces quartier atikot disponible immediatement
Residential quarter 3 5 pieces quartier atikot disponible immediatement
Residential quarter 3 5 pieces quartier atikot disponible immediatement
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$377,360
A 3.5 rooms Shimshon district
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications