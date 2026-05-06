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Residential quarter Nouveau quartier de netivot ramot yoram

Netivot, Israel
from
$480,600
01/06/2026
$480,600
31/05/2026
$479,250
;
3
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ID: 37150
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Beersheba Subdistrict
  • Town
    Netivot
  • Address
    Sderot Jerusalem, 54

About the complex

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In the new neighbourhood of Netivot, the expanding Ramot Yoram district, adjacent to the Neve Sharone district. Pure investment. Large choice of apartments from 3 rooms to penthouse with garden ground floor. Delivery in 2 years with bank guarantee.

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Netivot, Israel
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Residential quarter Nouveau quartier de netivot ramot yoram
Netivot, Israel
from
$480,600
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