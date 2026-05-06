  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces avec balcon parking et cave pres de kikar hamedina

Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces avec balcon parking et cave pres de kikar hamedina

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,39M
;
11
Leave a request
ID: 37125
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Feivel, 11

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
New on sale exclusively At 4 Favel Street near Kikar Hamedina and Arlozorov in a quiet little street In a new real estate and standing program signed Even Derech Beautiful apartment 3 rooms 71 m2 + a luxurious sunny terrace of 8 m2 First floor Mamad in the apartment Underground parking A cellar adjoining the parking lot

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Pour les amoureux du bord de mer magnifique duplex avec une vue imprenable
Hadera, Israel
from
$2,70M
Residential quarter Projet neuf centre ville netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$3,01M
Residential quarter Vue exceptionnelle quartier tres recherche
Petah Tikva Subdistrict, Israel
from
$4,05M
Residential quarter 2 pieces balcon neuf proche mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,55M
Residential quarter Tres bon produit dinvestissement ou pied a terre
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$491,280
You are viewing
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces avec balcon parking et cave pres de kikar hamedina
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,39M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Superbe appartement 2 pieces en plein centre ville de jerusalem
Residential quarter Superbe appartement 2 pieces en plein centre ville de jerusalem
Residential quarter Superbe appartement 2 pieces en plein centre ville de jerusalem
Residential quarter Superbe appartement 2 pieces en plein centre ville de jerusalem
Residential quarter Superbe appartement 2 pieces en plein centre ville de jerusalem
Show all Residential quarter Superbe appartement 2 pieces en plein centre ville de jerusalem
Residential quarter Superbe appartement 2 pieces en plein centre ville de jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$8,000
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet neuf de luxe a jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet neuf de luxe a jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet neuf de luxe a jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet neuf de luxe a jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet neuf de luxe a jerusalem
Show all Residential quarter Projet neuf de luxe a jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet neuf de luxe a jerusalem
Mate Yehuda Regional Council, Israel
from
$4,69M
Pastoral Project Jerusalem Discover Luxury in the Heart of Jerusalem. Located in Kiriat Yovel, this exceptional real estate project offers you the opportunity to live in a high-end residence combining comfort and modernity. Composed of apartments of 2 to 5 rooms, this new creation is a rea…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a ben yehouda tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a ben yehouda tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a ben yehouda tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a ben yehouda tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a ben yehouda tel aviv
Show all Residential quarter Appartement a louer a ben yehouda tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a ben yehouda tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,200
Tel Aviv Apartment on the 3rd floor on 4, with elevator 2 pieces – 42 m2 Closed balcony Furnished No parking 4 minutes from the beach and Dizengoff . Price: 6200 Charges (Vaad): 250
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications