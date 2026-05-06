  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces idealement place

Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces idealement place

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$12,000
;
9
Leave a request
ID: 36873
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 26/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Tahon

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Magnificent 5 spacious rooms available for rent, located on Kiryat yovel in a new tower ( 2 years ) high floor providing exceptional brightness as well as incredible panoramic views, master bedroom, mamad, central air conditioning, wall heating, also includes 2 parking and a private cellar Quality apartment, close to shops and buses as well as 3 minutes walk from the tram

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces neuf avec terrasse emplacement ideal a mekor haim
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,297
Residential quarter Projet neuf le petit neuilly de tel aviv
Givatayim, Israel
from
$14,30M
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans un projet neuf pres de kikar rabin
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,50M
Residential quarter Projet neuf givat chmouel
Givat Shmuel, Israel
from
$4,02M
Residential quarter Appartement de 3 pieces quartier gordon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,06M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces idealement place
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$12,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Projet netivot ideal investisseur
Residential quarter Projet netivot ideal investisseur
Residential quarter Projet netivot ideal investisseur
Residential quarter Projet netivot ideal investisseur
Residential quarter Projet netivot ideal investisseur
Show all Residential quarter Projet netivot ideal investisseur
Residential quarter Projet netivot ideal investisseur
Netivot, Israel
from
$1,55M
Netivot project Mordecai Khayat invites you to discover the new presale New apartments in Netivot! Discover our exceptional project located in a brand new complex in Netivot, where comfort and modernity meet. 9-storey building - Apartments of 4 rooms, with an area of 101 m2, plus an addit…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet neuf quartier katamonim du 3 au 6 pieces jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet neuf quartier katamonim du 3 au 6 pieces jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet neuf quartier katamonim du 3 au 6 pieces jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet neuf quartier katamonim du 3 au 6 pieces jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet neuf quartier katamonim du 3 au 6 pieces jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet neuf quartier katamonim du 3 au 6 pieces jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet neuf quartier katamonim du 3 au 6 pieces jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,80M
New project of 4 buildings of 10 and 12 floors with apartments from 3 to 6 rooms. Located in the Katamonim district, close to Katamon Hayeshana, 5 minutes' walk from Rachel Imenou Street, close to the cafes and restaurants of Emek Refaim Street, 5 minutes' walk from the city centre, and reno…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet netivot ideal investisseur
Residential quarter Projet netivot ideal investisseur
Residential quarter Projet netivot ideal investisseur
Residential quarter Projet netivot ideal investisseur
Residential quarter Projet netivot ideal investisseur
Show all Residential quarter Projet netivot ideal investisseur
Residential quarter Projet netivot ideal investisseur
Netivot, Israel
from
$1,55M
Netivot project Mordecai Khayat invites you to discover the new presale New apartments in Netivot! Discover our exceptional project located in a brand new complex in Netivot, where comfort and modernity meet. 9-storey building - Apartments of 4 rooms, with an area of 101 m2, plus an addit…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications