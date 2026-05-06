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Residential quarter Projet raanana centre ville

Raanana, Israel
from
$4,64M
;
8
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ID: 36821
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana
  • Address
    HaMaapilim

About the complex

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Hagalil Raanana project Mordecai Khayat invites you to discover Lev Raanana , a new residential project located in the city centre. High-end project – HaGalil 27 & Maccabi 25/27 Live in one of Raanana's most sought after neighbourhoods, a prime location, quiet and green, just a stone's throw away: Best Schools City center & shops Parks and green spaces Daily transportation and services 3 Buildings Standing Shop Contemporary architecture Exceptional apartments: 2 pieces 3 pieces 4 pieces 5 pieces A life setting sought by Israeli & Francophone families. Why invest here? • Prestigious address in Raanana • High Heritage Value Project • Impeccable manufacturer quality • Strong demand for rental and resale

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Raanana, Israel
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Residential quarter Projet raanana centre ville
Raanana, Israel
from
$4,64M
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