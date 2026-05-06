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Residential quarter Somptueux 5 pieces pleine vue mer a vendre a la marina dashdod

Ashdod, Israel
from
$5,30M
;
11
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ID: 36724
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 18/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Exodus, 32

About the complex

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For sale in the Marina d'Ashdod, in the prestigious Sea Side residence, a sumptuous 5-room apartment of 192 m2 bathed in sun with a magnificent terrace of 28 m2 offering an exceptional panoramic sea view. Upscale services: private parking, air conditioning, mamad, synagogue in the building, only a few real steps from the beach. A rare and exclusive property on the market, ideal for lovers of luxury, space and stunning sea views.

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Ashdod, Israel
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Residential quarter Somptueux 5 pieces pleine vue mer a vendre a la marina dashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$5,30M
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