Residential quarter Projet netanya centre ville

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Sun Garden Netanya Project
Project status
Mardochee Khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya .
The project is located in the city center of netanya more precisely in the street Bellinsson near the kikar less than 15 minutes walk and close to roof
Project characteristics
Sun Garden project built on several dunam
The prestigious residential buildings will be surrounded by gardens and private playgrounds at the residence
Sun Garden meets all environmental and economic standards
A beautiful lobby of a beautiful height of
This will be decorated and realized by a
2 luxurious u lifts fast and modern including a shabbatisue
The project is accompanied by a Guarantee
Apartment features
Apartment of 4,5 rooms with a surface of
124m2 plus a terrace of 16m2
Apartment of 5 rooms with a surface of
130 m2 plus a terrace of 24m2
Very luxurious interior service
Porcelain granite tiles 80/80 or 100/100
Porcelain granite tiles in the rooms or parquet floor to choose.
Terrace choice tile, parquet or teak
Centralized air conditioning latest generation.
High quality interior doors
Choice of kitchen, among the best companies on the market, marble work plan
Bathroom tiles up to ceiling
Hanging toilets
Home cinema preparation
Electrical stores in all the house
Quality mixer valve
Apartment sold with parking space
March/April 2030 issue
Location on the map
Netanya, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure
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