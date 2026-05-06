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Residential quarter Tres beau 3 piece avec magnifique sue dizengoff basel

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,65M
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11
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ID: 36591
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 14/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Herbert Samuel, 91

About the complex

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For sale in a beautiful building located in the most sought after area of Tel-Aviv, in the old north, on Dizengoff facing Basel Street—a quieter area and close to everything! ▪️ New and luxurious building (built a year and a half ago) ▪️ 3 room apartment ▪️ 68 m2 ▪️ 10 m2 balcony ▪️ 6th floor ▪️ Elevator ▪️ Secured room (Mamad) ▪️ South-east exposure ▪️ Apartment in front with incredible view Price: 5,650,000

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Tres beau 3 piece avec magnifique sue dizengoff basel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,65M
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