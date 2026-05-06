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Residential quarter Projet neuf hadera

Hadera, Israel
from
$1,48M
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5
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ID: 36561
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 12/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera
  • Address
    David Shimoni

About the complex

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HADERA A new generation of residence A new modern residential area in the heart of Hadera, between the forest and the Mediterranean Sea. ✔ 13 elegant towers (16 to 36 floors) ✔ 1 452 apartments high standing ✔ Private park and green walk ✔ Shops and services at the foot of buildings ✔ Close to Hadera West Station ✔ Quick access to axes 2 and 4 ✔ Close to the future Energy Park technology hub Apartments for all projects • 2 pieces ideal investors • 3, 4 and 5 family rooms • Penthouses with sea view or forest Why invest in Hadera? City undergoing transformation Strategic location between nature and centre of the country High potential for recovery

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Hadera, Israel
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Residential quarter Projet neuf hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$1,48M
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