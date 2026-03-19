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Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite renove

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,64M
;
11
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ID: 36366
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Elifelet, Florentine Backpackers Hostel

About the complex

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Yedidia Frankel Project 40 Building classified only where the façade will be rehabilitated (the rest will be a new construction) located at Herzl 82 Yedidia Frankel in the new VIBE in Tel Aviv in the heart of the lively Florentine district 6 storey shop project For sale 2 stores 2 rooms with terrace from 2.900.000 Nis 3 rooms with terraces from 4.250.000 Nis Building permits received Delivery within 24 months from obtaining building permits

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite renove
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,64M
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