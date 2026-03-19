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Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces lumineux avec balcon et vue degagee emplacement ideal

Netanya, Israel
from
$1,21M
06/05/2026
$1,21M
05/05/2026
$1,20M
;
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces lumineux avec balcon et vue degagee emplacement ideal
1
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ID: 35833
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya
  • Address
    Kikar HaAtzmaut, 11

About the complex

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Superb 4 room apartment located on the 6th floor, offering a spacious interior of 101.5 m2 and a balcony of 12 m2, ideal for enjoying the exterior and natural light. Characteristics: • Interior surface area: 101.5 m2 • Balcony: 12 m2 • Three comfortable rooms • Two modern bathrooms • Two toilets • Parking space included • New building with works already started Environment and proximity: • A few minutes from the sea • Close to all shops, supermarkets and essential services • Easy access to public transport • Schools and infrastructure for children nearby • Living urban area, ideal for walks and relaxation

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Netanya, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces lumineux avec balcon et vue degagee emplacement ideal
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,21M
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