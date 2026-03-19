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Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement calme dans un immeuble neuf neuf renove

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$997,100
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7
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ID: 36270
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Elifelet, Florentine Backpackers Hostel

About the complex

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Nahalat Benyamin Street 116 For sale Exclusive Recent building 2.5 pieces converted into 2 pieces 50m2 with balcony of 5m2 2nd floor Elevator Price : 2950.000

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement calme dans un immeuble neuf neuf renove
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$997,100
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