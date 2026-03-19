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Residential quarter En plein centre ville de tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,99M
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7
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ID: 36048
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Arlosoroff, 108

About the complex

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In the heart of Tel Aviv, close to the theatre, close to Kikar HaMedina and Yarkon Park. Here is a beautiful project offering luxurious interior and exterior services, with a choice of apartments ranging from 2 rooms to penthouse, with sea views.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter En plein centre ville de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,99M
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