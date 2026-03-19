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Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces a cote de kikar hamedina

Tel-Aviv, Israel
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$4,45M
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11
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ID: 35781
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Ahavat Tsiyon, 23

About the complex

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New on sale exclusively! 23 Ahavat Zion Street Quiet and prestigious street, close to Kikar Hamedina. Spacious and bright 3-room apartment (easyly converted into 4 rooms). Renovated from bottom to bottom three years ago. Living area of 87 m2 (depending on Tabou). Located on the 6th floor with open view. Building with 2 elevators very well maintained. Sheltered in the building. A project to expand the building is underway to build mamads for each apartment.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces a cote de kikar hamedina
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,45M
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