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Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces renove dans une rue calme pres de ben gourion

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,20M
;
8
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ID: 35582
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    HaPardes, 2

About the complex

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New on sale exclusively 14 Hapardes Street Quiet street in the heart of the old north, near Ben Gurion and Kikar Rabin Charming apartment 3 rooms fully renovated and very bright Optimal arrangement 47 m2 3rd and a half floor (without elevator) Potential

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces renove dans une rue calme pres de ben gourion
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,20M
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