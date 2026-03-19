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Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 4 pieces lumineux au centre ville a proximite du beth habad francophone de hadera

Hadera, Israel
from
$2,17M
;
10
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ID: 35512
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 04/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera
  • Address
    Ahad HaAm, 16

About the complex

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BZH New exclusivity of the French department of RE/MAX Hadera: an apartment like new 4 rooms spacious and very pleasant in a beautiful recent building. Characteristics: ✔ Apartment 4 rooms, about 100 m2, ✔ Beautiful south facing terrace of 10 m2, ✔ Open kitchen with its island, ✔ Bright living room, ✔ Parental suite, ✔ 2 additional bedrooms including a secure room, ✔ A total of 2 bathrooms, 2 toilets, ✔ On the 6th floor on 8, ✔ Home automation system (connected house), ✔ Parking space with charging station for electric vehicle, ✔ Cave, ✔ Quality construction by the developer Avraham Levy. Well maintained building, close to shops, shopping centres, schools, communities, the Beth'Habad francophone and the French bakery "Le Moulin Doré"... Excellent product for home or investment! Can be purchased remotely. Contact us RE/MAX Hadera, Rah'el Benguigui. Professional licence 313736

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Hadera, Israel
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Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 4 pieces lumineux au centre ville a proximite du beth habad francophone de hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$2,17M
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