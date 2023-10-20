  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashdod
  4. Residential quarter Nouveau programme residentiel a ashdod 6 arrondissement

Residential quarter Nouveau programme residentiel a ashdod 6 arrondissement

Ashdod, Israel
from
$567,435
;
3
Leave a request
ID: 34960
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 15/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Michashvili

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Healthcare
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Beau 4 pieces entierement renove
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,038
Residential quarter Nouveau programme en cours de construction a quotashdod parkquot
Ashdod, Israel
from
$705,375
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a arnona hashofet haim cohen
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$971,850
Residential quarter Un beau 4 pieces rue elie cohen face au part
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$485,925
Residential quarter Penthouse rare a har homa avec revenu passif et vue a couper le souffle
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,52M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Nouveau programme residentiel a ashdod 6 arrondissement
Ashdod, Israel
from
$567,435
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer appartement 2 pieces avec terrasse a vendre a tel aviv
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer appartement 2 pieces avec terrasse a vendre a tel aviv
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer appartement 2 pieces avec terrasse a vendre a tel aviv
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer appartement 2 pieces avec terrasse a vendre a tel aviv
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer appartement 2 pieces avec terrasse a vendre a tel aviv
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer appartement 2 pieces avec terrasse a vendre a tel aviv
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer appartement 2 pieces avec terrasse a vendre a tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$924,825
Don't miss it! Apartment 2 rooms with terrace for sale in Tel Aviv. 2 steps from Rotschild Boulevard. is close to everything in the heart of Tel aviv. Ideal for one foot ashore . recent building
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces renove quartier sud de bat yam
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces renove quartier sud de bat yam
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces renove quartier sud de bat yam
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces renove quartier sud de bat yam
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces renove quartier sud de bat yam
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces renove quartier sud de bat yam
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces renove quartier sud de bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$623,865
For sale – Superb 3-room apartment in the south of Bat Yam Ideal location in the south of Bat Yam, in a recently renovated building. Fully refurbished apartment, perfect for living, investing or as a foot-to-earth. Rare on the market and to grasp quickly. Characteristics of the apartment :…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$714,780
afridar 5 rooms close to the sea invested recent and spacious
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications