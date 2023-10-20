Residential quarter Une adresse strategique a jerusalem borochov kiryat hayovel jerusalem

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
A prestigious address in the heart of a booming neighbourhood
Your new life begins here
Discover a unique residential project on Borochov Street, one of the most popular addresses of Kiryat HaYovel. A quiet and green area, a few minutes from the tram and close to all the amenities of Jerusalem.
Borochov combines:
Quietness and greenery
Accessibility and connectivity
Modern and secure living environment
This is the ideal opportunity to live in Jerusalem or invest in a neighbourhood with high valuation potential.
In this context, the acquisition of a new apartment on Borochov Street represents a real opportunity. Between the modernization of the neighbourhood, the scarcity of land in Jerusalem and the high demand for new housing, the potential for added value in the coming years is particularly evident.
Main elements of the specification
Description of building
High architectural standard.
Two entrances per building, with entrance lobby designed by an interior architect.
2 modern and fast elevators.
Bicycle room for residents.
Garden and landscaping designed by a landscape architect.
Storage room for strollers.
Preparation for charging station for electric vehicle.
Technical installations
Three-phase electrical connection in apartments (25x3) and adapted main power supply.
Central air conditioning system VRF (advanced, silent and energy efficient technology).
Preparation for washing machine and dryer in each apartment.
Television and communication outlets in each room.
Installation of modern plumbing with central hot water system.
Carpentry, windows and aluminium
High quality design front door for each apartment.
High quality double glazing windows and windows.
Electric rollers in all main rooms.
Electrical stores in living spaces.
Preparation for electric motor on all flaps.
Coatings and finishes – Living spaces
High-end ceramic stoneware tile in dimensions: 80×80 / 100×100.
Parquet available in the rooms.
Assorted tiles.
Acoustic and thermal insulation reinforced between apartments.
Anti-slip coating on balconies and terraces.
Bathroom
Hanging toilets with built-in tank.
Bathtub or modern shower according to plan.
Quality valves (GROHE type or equivalent).
Top quality wall and floor tiles.
Kitchen
Modern upscale kitchen including worktop and storage.
Built-in sink and design tap.
Complete preparation for household appliances.
Penthouses
Private roof terrace with concrete slab and complete insulation.
Height under ceiling up to 3.90 m.
Home automation system (smart home).
Water and gas arrivals on the terrace.
Private pool possible.
Preparation for outdoor kitchen.
Electric shutters in all rooms.
Glass railings on the terrace.
Additional electricity points.
Decorative ceilings design.
A sought-after location, a modern project and a high potential for development in one of Jerusalem's growing neighbourhoods.
A strategic investment
Renewed neighbourhood with new infrastructures and shops
Proximity to tramway and main activity centres
Strong demand for new housing in a limited area of land
Potential for significant surplus value in the coming years
Buying on Borochov Street is securing your future and investing in a rare location in Jerusalem.
Do not miss the opportunity to become owner in one of the most prestigious projects of Kiryat HaYovel.
Payments:
15% signed (plus agency and lawyer)
The balance has the key delivery in 5 years without any indexing or interest
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return