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Residential quarter Immeuble neuf 3p ascenseur parking mamad et terrasse

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Sold or out of date
9
ID: 35169
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Ahad HaAm, 25

About the complex

New luxury building 2 minutes from Rothschild. Very high-end finishes. Large 3 rooms with large balcony. Elevator + parking + mamad. Fully equipped kitchen / 2 toilets. Available immediately.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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