Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces renove a bavli devant le parc

Tel-Aviv, Israel
$1,82M
10
ID: 34018
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Kosowski, 58

About the complex

New on sale exclusively Kosovsky Street 58 First line to Yarkon Park! A beautiful 4-room apartment, bright and surrounded by greenery in an exceptional way. Renovated with quality materials by an architect! 87 m2 living space + 16 m2 of luxurious balcony 1st floor Building with lift (total accessibility) Street side Master bedroom + mamad + children's room Standard and covered parking 1999 building

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Superb investment in the north of Tel Aviv, and very pleasant to live. In a new shop building after TAMA - high standing - 2 rooms of 45 m2 renovated and optimized by an architect - 3 meters high under ceiling - quiet and bright facing South - fully furnished - Shelter in the building (Miklat)
Real estate Israel
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications