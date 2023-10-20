  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ramat Gan
  4. Residential quarter Appartement design avec vue pittoresque sur le parc hayarkon

Residential quarter Appartement design avec vue pittoresque sur le parc hayarkon

Ramat Gan, Israel
from
$2,43M
;
5
Leave a request
ID: 34017
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • Town
    Ramat Gan
  • Address
    Truman, 19

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
This luxurious apartment located in the famous Pivko Tower, in the Haruzim district of Ramat Gan, Israel, offers an unparalleled life experience. Located at the entrance to HaYarkon Park, the property offers stunning views of the park and the city's horizon line. With an impressive surface of 171 m2, the apartment has three bedrooms, including a master suite with private bathroom and a secure bedroom (Mamad). In addition, it has a spacious family office area, a designer kitchen and an elegant living room. Two terraces, totaling 26 m2, offer peaceful outdoor spaces perfect to relax or receive. Designed by renowned architect Ilan Pivko, the tower is renowned for its unique floating units. The apartment is enhanced by high-end finishes, advanced smart home technology, a security system with alarm and cameras, floor heating and direct access via two elevators. Parking: 2 Cave Combining perfectly style and convenience, this apartment represents an exceptional opportunity for those looking for a premium lifestyle in a popular location.

Location on the map

Ramat Gan, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$909,150
Residential quarter Belle appartement
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,100
Residential quarter Un duplex penthouse a 10 minutes a pied de la mer a un prix exceptionnel
Hadera, Israel
from
$686,565
Residential quarter Un magnifique rez de jardin face a la mer quartier marina
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,33M
Residential quarter Tres rare vrai grand jardin de 220 m2 en en centre ville
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,78M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Appartement design avec vue pittoresque sur le parc hayarkon
Ramat Gan, Israel
from
$2,43M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,07M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre tel avivpetite rue entre sderot chen et dizengoff
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre tel avivpetite rue entre sderot chen et dizengoff
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre tel avivpetite rue entre sderot chen et dizengoff
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre tel avivpetite rue entre sderot chen et dizengoff
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre tel avivpetite rue entre sderot chen et dizengoff
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre tel avivpetite rue entre sderot chen et dizengoff
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre tel avivpetite rue entre sderot chen et dizengoff
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,38M
Apartment for sale – Tel Aviv (Small street between Sderot Chen and Dizengoff) Price charged: NIS 7,590,000 Located in a new and modern boutique building with only 5 residents, this luxury apartment offers an ideal combination of comfort, privacy and contemporary design, in the heart of a …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Grand 45 pieces a deux pas de rothschild et habima avec parking et ascenseur
Residential quarter Grand 45 pieces a deux pas de rothschild et habima avec parking et ascenseur
Residential quarter Grand 45 pieces a deux pas de rothschild et habima avec parking et ascenseur
Residential quarter Grand 45 pieces a deux pas de rothschild et habima avec parking et ascenseur
Residential quarter Grand 45 pieces a deux pas de rothschild et habima avec parking et ascenseur
Show all Residential quarter Grand 45 pieces a deux pas de rothschild et habima avec parking et ascenseur
Residential quarter Grand 45 pieces a deux pas de rothschild et habima avec parking et ascenseur
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,88M
New for sale exclusively 7 Dizengoff Street Close to Habima Square and Rothschild Boulevard, in the heart of the city Close to tramway Large spacious apartment About 110 m2 4,5 rooms including a master suite with bathroom (Opportunity to easily create 5 spacious rooms) Pleasant sunny terrac…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications