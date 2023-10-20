Residential quarter Appartement design avec vue pittoresque sur le parc hayarkon

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
This luxurious apartment located in the famous Pivko Tower, in the Haruzim district of Ramat Gan, Israel, offers an unparalleled life experience. Located at the entrance to HaYarkon Park, the property offers stunning views of the park and the city's horizon line. With an impressive surface of 171 m2, the apartment has three bedrooms, including a master suite with private bathroom and a secure bedroom (Mamad). In addition, it has a spacious family office area, a designer kitchen and an elegant living room. Two terraces, totaling 26 m2, offer peaceful outdoor spaces perfect to relax or receive.
Designed by renowned architect Ilan Pivko, the tower is renowned for its unique floating units. The apartment is enhanced by high-end finishes, advanced smart home technology, a security system with alarm and cameras, floor heating and direct access via two elevators.
Parking: 2
Cave
Combining perfectly style and convenience, this apartment represents an exceptional opportunity for those looking for a premium lifestyle in a popular location.
Ramat Gan, Israel
