  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  Residential quarter Panorama sud ouest residence recente

Residential quarter Panorama sud ouest residence recente

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$877,800
;
9
ID: 33996
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 27/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

✨ NEW – MEKOR HAIM ✨In the sought after area of Mekor Haim, close to Baka, a few minutes from Hadar shopping centre, close to the green promenade of HaMesila Park leading directly to Moshava Germanit, and facing the shops and supermarkets of Talpiot. Located in a recent boutique building with beautiful lobby and elevator in Shabbat, discover this beautiful 3-room apartment on the 7th floor, offering comfort, light and exceptional views. With an area of 66 m2 interiors + 4 m2 balcony, the apartment enjoys a south facing orientation, guaranteeing absolute brightness throughout the day. The living room, bathed in light, opens onto a balcony with panoramic views open to the mountains, an unobstructed, spectacular view. The fully upgraded kitchen is sold equipped: ✔️ Oven ✔️ Gas hob ✔️ Two sinks ✔️ Washing machine ✔️ Dryer The apartment also includes: • Mamad (strong room) • Modern bathroom with shower • Ground heating • Central air conditioning The property is sold with an underground parking space and a private cellar, an additional highly sought after comfort. ????? A bright, functional and ideally located turnkey apartment. ????Proposed at an excellent price for the sector. At the foot of Tramway's future line!

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Residential quarter Panorama sud ouest residence recente
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$877,800
