Residential quarter Appartement de luxe exceptionnel a har homa - jerusalem immobilier 026786595

Discover this magnificent 119 m2 apartment, ideally located on the 12th floor of a prestigious Varshawski Street Tower, in the sought after district of Har Homa. This elegant and modern living space offers:
5 spacious rooms, including a bright living room opening onto a terrace of 14 m2 with stunning unobstructed views.
4 comfortable rooms, including a master suite for your privacy.
Contemporary open kitchen, perfect for food lovers.
Dedicated laundry for convenience.
Sports room in the building to maintain your fitness every day.
Shabbat lift and intercom ensuring comfort and safety.
Centralized air conditioning and individual gas heating for optimal comfort in any season.
Double exposure ensuring exceptional natural brightness and a peaceful atmosphere.
Spacious cellar and parking for 2 cars, a rarity in Jerusalem.
Located in a quiet environment, this apartment combines luxury, comfort and functionality. Do not miss the opportunity to become owner of this exceptional property in Har Homa.
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
