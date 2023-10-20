Residential quarter Appartement de luxe exceptionnel a har homa - jerusalem immobilier 026786595

  1. Realting.com
  Israel
  Jerusalem
  Appartement de luxe exceptionnel a har homa - jerusalem immobilier 026786595

Appartement de luxe exceptionnel a har homa - jerusalem immobilier 026786595

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$876,408
03/03/2025
$876,408
12/02/2025
$878,904
11/02/2025
$864,552
;
6
ID: 24972
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Français Français
Discover this magnificent 119 m2 apartment, ideally located on the 12th floor of a prestigious Varshawski Street Tower, in the sought after district of Har Homa. This elegant and modern living space offers: 5 spacious rooms, including a bright living room opening onto a terrace of 14 m2 with stunning unobstructed views. 4 comfortable rooms, including a master suite for your privacy. Contemporary open kitchen, perfect for food lovers. Dedicated laundry for convenience. Sports room in the building to maintain your fitness every day. Shabbat lift and intercom ensuring comfort and safety. Centralized air conditioning and individual gas heating for optimal comfort in any season. Double exposure ensuring exceptional natural brightness and a peaceful atmosphere. Spacious cellar and parking for 2 cars, a rarity in Jerusalem. Located in a quiet environment, this apartment combines luxury, comfort and functionality. Do not miss the opportunity to become owner of this exceptional property in Har Homa.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

