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Apartments for sale in Kiryat Gat, Israel

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1 property total found
4 room apartment in Kiryat Gat, Israel
4 room apartment
Kiryat Gat, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
Reference: KG 100 Exclusive Garden ground 4 pieces 100 m2 + 215 m2 garden Two bathrooms Cent…
$562,440
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